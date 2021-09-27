Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $92,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $119.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.