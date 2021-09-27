Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,169 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
