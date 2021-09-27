Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.