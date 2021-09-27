Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 75,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,358 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

