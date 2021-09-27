Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,882,000 after purchasing an additional 773,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,797,000.

EWZ stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

