Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

PKG stock opened at $141.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

