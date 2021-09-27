Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 230 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.