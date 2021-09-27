Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,254 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

