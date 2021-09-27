Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 848,331 shares of company stock worth $55,436,783. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

