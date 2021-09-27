Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

DXCM stock opened at $560.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

