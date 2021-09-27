Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327,926 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 956,053 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $110,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

GOLD opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

