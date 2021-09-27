Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.27 ($94.43).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €63.79 ($75.05). 1,686,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.82. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

