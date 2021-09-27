Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $77.53 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,076.79 or 0.02497329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00159960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.50 or 0.00509080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

