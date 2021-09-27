Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.29% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $56,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

BIO opened at $802.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $767.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $491.58 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

