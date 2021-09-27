Bellevue Group AG Has $78.88 Million Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 612,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.98% of Beam Therapeutics worth $78,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after buying an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 65,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,832,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM opened at $94.67 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,614 shares of company stock worth $8,661,825 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.