Bellevue Group AG Purchases 9,529 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.23% of Phreesia worth $38,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,423 shares of company stock worth $12,997,104 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

