Bellevue Group AG Sells 14,330 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $137,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $409.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $291.22 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

