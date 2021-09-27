BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

BLU has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

TSE BLU opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$629.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

