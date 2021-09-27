Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 22.1% Lower This Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.44 or 0.00014930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.63 million and $1.99 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00066127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00138923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,299.52 or 1.00342843 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.20 or 0.07050042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.15 or 0.00762776 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,771,790 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

