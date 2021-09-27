Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

