Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

NYSE EHC opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

