Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $304,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 132.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,139.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

