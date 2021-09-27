Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,736,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE GDDY opened at $71.12 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

