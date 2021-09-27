Berman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

