Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NetApp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after buying an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 113.1% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 176.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.