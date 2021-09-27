B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 1st

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B&G Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

