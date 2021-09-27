Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

