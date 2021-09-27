Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.