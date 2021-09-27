Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $103.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.82 million. Bill.com reported sales of $46.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $479.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.10 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

