Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $117,083,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 189.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $538.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.35 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

