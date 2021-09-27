BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $46.94

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.94, but opened at $45.67. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 374 shares traded.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.63, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,396. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

