BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLRX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 333,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,460. The company has a market cap of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

