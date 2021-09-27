Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 777,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

