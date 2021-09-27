BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.46.

Shares of BNTX opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

