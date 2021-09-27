BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.46.
Shares of BNTX opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
