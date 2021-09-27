Bitzeny (ZNY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $226.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $192,557.86 and $226.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

