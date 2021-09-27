BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.99.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.04.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

