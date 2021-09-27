BlackRock Inc. Acquires 234,574 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.93% of Power Integrations worth $837,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $106.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

