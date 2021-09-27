BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,688,638 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.64% of News worth $858,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at $4,156,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in News by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.37 on Monday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

