BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,246,679 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $874,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

