BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $849,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

