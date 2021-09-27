BlackRock Inc. Has $803.97 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.29% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $803,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,385,000 after purchasing an additional 284,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $149.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

