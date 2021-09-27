Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 52,706 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.27% of AON worth $145,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.21. 12,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,473. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

