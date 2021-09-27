Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $94,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,829,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,704,000 after acquiring an additional 97,335 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 158,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,371. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

