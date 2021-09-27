Blair William & Co. IL Buys 30,895 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.25% of Rockwell Automation worth $83,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 85,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,090. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.70 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.49. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.