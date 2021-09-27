Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $418,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,394,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $114.51. 92,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

