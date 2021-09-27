Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $116,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.01. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,378. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

