Blair William & Co. IL Has $187.09 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $187,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 164.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.16.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $476.55. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,632. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.20 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

