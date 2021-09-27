Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.13

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.