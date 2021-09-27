BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ZWU remained flat at $C$12.87 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 548,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.86. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of C$11.47 and a 12-month high of C$13.15.

