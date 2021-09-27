BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 22,612 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Weis Markets worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $52.45 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

